The Election Commission of India is preparing for the upcoming biennial elections to the Council of States, known as the Rajya Sabha, from Assam and Tamil Nadu. Two members from Assam—Mission Ranjan Das and Birendra Prasad Baishya—are set to retire on 14th June 2025.

Meanwhile, six members from Tamil Nadu, including Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss and Thiru. Vaiko, will see their terms end on 24th July 2025. The Commission has outlined a detailed schedule to ensure a smooth electoral process.

The election notification will be issued on 2nd June 2025, marking the official start of the electoral process. Aspiring candidates must submit their nominations by 9th June, with scrutiny of these nominations occurring the following day. Candidates have until 12th June to withdraw if they choose to exit the race. These timelines are crucial to maintaining the orderly progression of the electoral timetable.

Polling is scheduled for 19th June, between 09:00 am and 04:00 pm, followed by the counting of votes at 05:00 pm on the same day. The entire process, from nominations to the final counting, is expected to be completed by 23rd June 2025. Only integrated violet colour sketch pens provided by the Returning Officer will be used for marking preferences on the ballot papers, ensuring uniformity and security in the voting process.



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Observers will be appointed by the Election Commission to ensure the process remains free and fair. This includes adherence to Covid-19 guidelines where applicable, underscoring the continued emphasis on public health and safety throughout the electoral proceedings. The Commission's measures aim to uphold the integrity of the democratic process.

The upcoming elections are part of the regular cycle of Rajya Sabha elections, which occur every two years to replace one-third of its members. This ensures the continued renewal of the upper house of the Indian Parliament, which plays a vital role in the country's legislative framework. The elections are a significant event for both Assam and Tamil Nadu, reflecting the dynamic nature of Indian politics.

As the dates approach, political parties in both states are expected to finalise their strategies and candidate selections. The outcome could influence the balance of power in the Rajya Sabha, impacting legislative processes at the national level. The elections will be closely watched by political analysts and the public alike.