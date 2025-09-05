Raku Da goes global! Is Assam’s viral icon now the face of a Chinese brand?

Assam’s internet sensation Raku Da, born Rajkumar Thakuria in Rangamati Bijoynagar near Mirza, is once again making headlines—but this time not for his music. A new advertisement featuring Raku Da for a Chinese food brand has gone viral online, leaving fans ecstatic.

The product, apparently a “Nutritious Pancake” or “Quick Pancake” mix, showcases Raku Da’s quirky charm, bringing his signature energy to a brand that hails far beyond Assam. Social media users have been quick to share the video, with many praising the unlikely collaboration and calling it a “match made in viral heaven.”

Raku Da, who has made a name for himself with experimental musical videos that often defy expectations, now seems to be turning his online fame into commercial ventures. “He isn’t here to meet expectations; he’s here to bypass them entirely,” fans noted.

This isn’t the first time a regional celebrity has caught international attention. Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep recently discovered that a popular Japanese chewing gum brand had used his image on their wrappers—a revelation he shared on Twitter with gratitude and a hint of surprise.



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While it remains unclear whether the brand obtained prior permission, fans worldwide were delighted to see Sudeep featured so prominently.

The incident recalled similar controversies in the past, such as when footballer John Terry’s image appeared on packets of Indian cigarettes without consent.

With Raku Da now fronting a Chinese brand and Sudeep making waves in Japan, it’s clear that Indian regional celebrities are increasingly crossing borders, bringing their unique appeal to global audiences.

Fans are already clamouring for more collaborations, hoping the next viral hit will be just around the corner.

For Assam, Raku Da’s leap into an international campaign is more than just a quirky headline—it’s a reminder of the state’s growing cultural footprint. Each collaboration that carries his voice and face beyond borders is not only a win for him as an artist, but also a moment of pride for Assam, showcasing its creativity, energy, and talent to the world.