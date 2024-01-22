Congress leader Rahul Gandhi faced barriers preventing him from entering the revered Batadrava Than in Assam, the birthplace of Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardeva. The incident occurred on January 22, 2024, during Rahul Gandhi's visit to the state as part of his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.'

When questioned on social media about the denial of entry into the temple, a Twitter user inquired, "How can anyone be stopped from entering a temple? What is happening in Assam?" In a cryptic response, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma simply replied, "Ram Rajya."

Rahul Gandhi alleged that he was initially not allowed to visit Batadrava Than and was only permitted entry after 3 PM on the same day. The Satra authorities had reportedly requested him to visit the premises after 3 PM, but Gandhi arrived at the venue earlier, leading to the confrontation.

"We want to visit the temple (Batadrava Than). What crime have I committed that I cannot visit the temple?" questioned Rahul Gandhi, expressing his dismay at being denied access. As he confronted a security official at the site, Gandhi further inquired, "What is the issue brother? Can I go and see the barricades? What mistake have I made that I am not allowed inside the temple?"