86-year-old Ratan Tata, the iconic industrialist and former Chairman of Tata Sons, has been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital under serious circumstances. Sources close to the situation confirmed that the business magnate was rushed to the hospital in the early hours of the morning, around 12:30 to 1:00 am, after a sudden and alarming drop in his blood pressure.

Upon arrival, Tata was immediately moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where a specialized team of intensivists is closely monitoring his condition. Renowned cardiologist Dr. Sharukh Aspi Golwalla is reportedly leading the medical team in charge of Tata’s care, ensuring that he receives the best possible treatment.

While specific details about his current status remain confidential, sources suggest that his health condition is critical. The hospital is yet to issue an official statement regarding the industrialist’s prognosis.

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