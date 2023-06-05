At a time when the state of Assam is reeling under massive price rise- be it commodities or power bills- state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita highlights supply and demand.

Speaking to IndiaTodayNE, Bhabesh Kalita said, "The population of India in 2014 if compared to that of today's has seen a rampant growth."

It is to be mentioned here that in the recent days following the increase in fuel prices, essential commodities have witnessed a steep hike in prices.

Also Read: Assam Speaker advocates people to sit under trees to combat rising electricity bill, mercury level

With power bills also shooting up, the pinch has been significant on the common man's pocket.

Earlier on June 4, amid the soaring mercury level across the state of Assam and rising power bills, Assam Speaker Biswajit Daimary urges people to find alternatives by sitting under trees.

Speaking to IndiaTodayNE, the speaker said, "As the state does not have its own electricity production and as we are dependent on others, we have to combat it we have to find alternatives by sitting under trees to reduce power bills."

"By applying this strategy the power bills will come down," he added.

Speaking on World Environment Day, the speaker also asserted that the people of Assam have changed their lifestyle and have no connection with nature and everything is artificial.