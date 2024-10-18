The much-anticipated Red Shield Assam Badminton Tournament officially kicked off today in Tinsukia, drawing attention from sports enthusiasts and dignitaries alike. Organized by the Indian Army in collaboration with the Assam Badminton Association, the tournament is a significant initiative under the Indian Army’s Operation Sadbhavna program, aimed at promoting sports and nurturing local talent.

The inaugural event saw the presence of several prominent figures from both the Army and civil administration, emphasizing the importance of this tournament in fostering community spirit and athleticism among the youth.

Competing in two categories—Under 15 Boys and Girls, and Under 19 Boys and Girls—the tournament offers a vibrant platform for aspiring badminton players from across Assam. With a lucrative prize pool that includes ₹50,000 for winners and ₹25,000 for runners-up in each category, the tournament promises to showcase the skills of emerging athletes.

The Indian Army's initiative seeks not only to promote fitness and a healthier lifestyle but also to uplift local talent, providing young players a stage to shine. Matches are scheduled from October 18 to 21, and the local community is encouraged to come out and support these promising athletes as they compete for top honors.

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