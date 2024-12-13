Dr. Mihir Kanti Chaudhuri, an internationally acclaimed inorganic chemist and former Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University, passed away, leaving behind a legacy of excellence in the fields of science and education.

Dr. Chaudhuri was a pioneer in the realm of chemical sciences, known for his groundbreaking research that earned him the prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize in 1989, one of India's highest accolades in science.

Beyond his scientific endeavours, he played a pivotal role in Assam's education sector, serving as an advisor to the Education Department and contributing significantly to the growth and development of higher education in the state.



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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his condolences on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Anguished by the passing away of Dr Mihir Kanti Chaudhuri, internationally renowned inorganic chemist, former advisor to the Education Dept & former VC of Tezpur University. Dr. Chaudhuri’s remarkable contributions to chemical sciences earned him the prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize in 1989. His contribution to Assam's higher education sector will always be cherished. I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time."

Dr. Chaudhuri’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of scientists and educators. His passing marks an irreparable loss for the academic and scientific community in Assam and beyond.