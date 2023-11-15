Rescue operations continue for the 40 workers trapped in a tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district. The fourth day of the operation saw the disassembly of the auger drilling machine and its platform.

Currently, platform leveling work is underway for the installation of a new drilling machine. A platform is being prepared for horizontal drilling to push a pipe through the debris and evacuate the workers.

The pipe, with a diameter of 900 mm, will be wide enough for the workers to pass through. Concurrently, concrete work is being carried out to strengthen the platform.

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