The Government of Sikkim's overhaul of forest produce royalties and service fees, effective from September 13, 2024, may impact trekking activities across the state. The new rates, outlined in a notification from the Forest and Environment Department shows substantial increases in charges for forest resources and services, potentially affecting trekking costs and operations.

The revision includes a notable increase in timber royalties, with Class-I teak rising to Rs 1,600 per cubic foot from Rs 1,200 and Class-II timber now at Rs 1,500 per cubic foot. Sal timber rates have also been adjusted to Rs 1,000 per cubic foot for Class-I and Rs 800 for Class-II. The new fees for miscellaneous forest produce, such as Rs 1,600 per plant for tree fern and Rs 1,000 per 40 kilograms of moss, could impact trekking companies that rely on these resources for operations.

Firewood costs have surged, with household firewood now priced at Rs 100 per headload and commercial firewood at Rs 250 per headload. The increase in stone chips to Rs 400 per 100 cubic feet and sand to Rs 300 per 100 cubic feet may affect the construction and maintenance of trekking paths and campsites.

Additionally, revised fees for forest rest house rooms and conference halls set at Rs 500 per day and Rs 5,000 per day, respectively might impact accommodation options for trekkers and trekking groups.

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