Railway Protection Force (RPF), which is keeping surveillance on parcels being transported through trains as part of the pan India drive, seized smuggled cigarettes from Avadh Assam Express.

As per reports, on December 27, night, at around 10.15 pm based on secret information, a check was conducted on Train no. 15909 DN Avadh Assam Express at Guwahati railway station and recovered 5 cartons of foreign-made cigarettes.



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These efforts by the RPF and GRP highlight the ongoing battle against the illegal cigarette trade in Guwahati and the commitment of law enforcement agencies to curb such activities that not only evade taxes but also potentially harm public health.

The legal proceedings against the accused individuals underscore the seriousness with which these crimes are being addressed.