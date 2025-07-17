Rs 256 crore wagon overhaul hub sanctioned for Assam’s Bashbari

In a major boost to infrastructure and logistics development in the Northeast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw have approved a ₹256 crore Wagon Periodic Overhauling (POH) Workshop at Bashbari in Assam.

The new facility is set to make Assam a significant hub for wagon maintenance and overhaul in the region.

The sanctioned workshop is expected to create direct and indirect employment opportunities, improve rail infrastructure, and strengthen the Make in India initiative in the Northeast.



Also Read: Ex-ULFA commander, top lawyer, former AAP chief join BJP in Assam

Calling it “another #AdvantageAssam2 commitment realised,” the announcement has been widely welcomed as a crucial step towards fulfilling Assam’s infrastructure goals and industrial aspirations under the state’s development roadmap.

The Bashbari POH Workshop will reduce dependency on distant repair facilities and is projected to streamline freight movement, boosting regional trade and logistics efficiency.

Officials noted that this development aligns with the Centre’s continued focus on improving connectivity, logistics, and economic opportunities in the northeastern frontier.