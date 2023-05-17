Assam tea worth Rs 3,300 crore has been sold at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) in the financial year 2022-23. Around 165 million kg of tea was sold at the tea auction centre in 2022-23 with an average price of Rs 191.26 per kg, official data by the GTAC showed.

Adviser, North Eastern Tea Association (NETA) and Former Vice Chairman, Tea Board India Bidyananda Barkakoty, while speaking to India TodayNE said that in the season 2022-23 a total of 164085097 kgs of tea (both auction and private) at an average price of Rs 191.26 per kg was sold at the GTAC

“The total amount thus earned from the sale of tea was Rs. 31382915652.22”, said Bidyananda Barkakoty. He further stated that the demand for Assam tea has been growing in quadruple numbers in the last few years.

According to the data in 2019-20, a total of 204.94 million kg of tea were sold at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre with an average price of Rs 135.65 per kg.

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