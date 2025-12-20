Rs 400 poaching of endangered Bengal Florican: Two detained in Assam’s Chirang

Chirang Police on December 20 took swift action after a viral social media video surfaced allegedly showing the poaching, cooking and consumption of a critically endangered Bengal Florican in Khungring village under Runikhata Police Station in Chirang district.

Acting on the video, police identified three persons involved in the incident as Bigrai Musahary, Rekha Musahary and Saon Basumatary, all residents of Khungring village.

During a search operation, police seized 20 suspected poached bird wings and the mobile phone used to upload the content on Facebook. Preliminary enquiry revealed that the bird had reportedly been procured from the Laopani area for Rs 400.

In connection with the case, Bigrai Musahary (30), son of late Binay Musahary, and Saon Basumatary (40), son of late Mwnam Basumatary, both residents of Khungring village under Runikhata police station, were detained for further legal action. Police said the investigation is ongoing, and further steps will be taken in accordance with the law.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage among conservationists and wildlife experts, as the Bengal Florican is one of the rarest bird species in the world. The alleged poaching took place in Khungring Forest Village, located between Sikhna Jwhwloa National Park and the Sisubari range of Manas National Park, a globally recognised biodiversity hotspot. Preliminary information suggests that the bird killed was a subadult male Bengal Florican.

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The Bengal Florican (Houbaropsis bengalensis) is listed as Critically Endangered on the IUCN Red List and is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which offers the highest level of legal protection. With an estimated global population of fewer than 1,000 individuals, experts say the killing of even a single bird poses a serious setback to conservation efforts.

Public anger intensified after allegations emerged that the accused filmed themselves cooking and consuming the bird and shared the visuals on social media. The content reportedly circulated widely online before being flagged by wildlife activists and conservation groups, leading to prompt police action.

Reacting to the incident, wildlife conservationist Dr Nilutpal Mahanta stressed the need for strict enforcement of wildlife laws. He said those responsible must be identified and punished in accordance with the law, adding that only strong legal deterrence can prevent irreparable damage to endangered species.

The matter has also been brought to the notice of the Forest Department, while conservation organisations have urged authorities to act decisively. Under Indian law, poaching or killing a Schedule I species attracts stringent punishment, including mandatory imprisonment and heavy fines. Conservation groups have further called on law-enforcement agencies to use social media evidence to expedite investigation and prosecution, warning that crimes against endangered wildlife must not go unpunished.