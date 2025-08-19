Rs 500 crore GST fraud busted in Guwahati, four arrested in major crackdown

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Guwahati Zonal Unit, has unearthed a massive Rs 500 crore Goods and Services Tax (GST) fraud in the city. Four individuals were arrested on Monday in connection with the racket, which was being run from multiple locations in Beltola.

The accused have been identified as Gaurav Agarwal, Deepak Agarwal, Vinod Agarwal and Guddu Singh. Officials said the group was running a pan-India fake billing syndicate, with strong links to illegal coke plants in Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh. The network extended its operations across Assam, West Bengal, and even Delhi.

According to investigators, the accused floated a series of shell companies through which they generated fake invoices to evade GST and launder profits. The DGGI, acting on specific intelligence inputs, conducted simultaneous raids at nearly ten locations in and around Beltola. Residences and offices of the accused were searched, leading to the recovery of crucial documents and digital evidence. At the time of reporting, a raid was still underway at Shangrila Towers in Lalmati, one of the city’s upscale complexes.



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Officials estimate the fraud at around ₹500 crore but said the figure could rise as investigations progress. “This is one of the biggest GST evasion cases detected in the region. The racket was spread across states and involved sophisticated billing manipulation methods,” a senior DGGI official said.

The arrested individuals have been booked under relevant provisions of the GST Act. Investigators are now interrogating the accused to uncover the larger nexus and trace the money trail behind the scam.