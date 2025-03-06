Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has approved the revised cost estimate of approximately Rs 700 crore for the construction of the much-awaited two-lane major bridge over the Brahmaputra, linking Majuli with Jorhat.

Taking to social media, CM Sarma expressed confidence that the next step—initiating the tender process—will be completed soon, paving the way for the resumption of construction work.

The Majuli-Jorhat bridge, a crucial infrastructure project, aims to improve accessibility to Majuli, the world’s largest river island, and enhance economic and social integration with the mainland.



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The project had faced delays due to cost escalations and technical revisions, but the recent approval signals a renewed push to expedite its completion.

The Assam government has been actively advocating for major infrastructure projects to bolster connectivity across the state.

The bridge is expected to provide a vital all-weather road link, reducing reliance on ferry services and ensuring faster and safer travel for residents and tourists alike.

With the tendering process set to commence, the state government remains optimistic about restarting work soon and delivering the long-pending project to the people of Assam.