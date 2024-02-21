The issue of violence in Sandeshkhali has attracted strong criticism from multiple entities including the BJP, the National Commission for Women, and the Calcutta High Court. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed serious apprehensions about the situation in West Bengal, terming the incident as a possible indicator of the downfall of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress.

Sarma condemned the treatment of journalists in Bengal and highlighted the arrests of those attempting to report the actual situation. He referred to allegations of sexual violence by Trinamool leaders and multiple harassment cases in Sandeshkhali.

Sarma was shocked by these atrocities and indicated that the state government was aware of them, hinting at their complicity. Sarma affirmed his faith in the legal system and stated that the law would address the situation. He warned that a government committing such atrocities would face consequences and would not retain power for long.

Recent events include the arrest of a journalist from Republic TV in Sandeshkhali, leading to the National Human Rights Commission issuing a notice to the West Bengal Director General of Police to submit a report within two weeks. The NHRC received complaints about the illegal detention of a journalist and concerns about media suppression in West Bengal.

The Editors Guild of India condemned the journalist's arrest. The unrest in Sandeshkhali, which has been ongoing for over 10 days, arises from allegations of atrocities by TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates. Shahjahan, who is currently on the run, faces charges of involvement in a ration scam.

Two TMC leaders have been arrested and charged with gang rape and attempted murder related to the unrest in Sandeshkhali.

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