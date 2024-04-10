Sangeet Natak Akademi is set to host 'Shakti, a festival of music and dance' as part of its Kala Pravah series. This event, scheduled to coincide with the holy Navaratri, commenced on April 9, 2024. It seeks to rejuvenate Temple Traditions across India.

The festival opened at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati. In line with Navaratri's symbolism of the power of nine goddesses, the Akademi will celebrate temple traditions with Shakti at seven different Shaktipeeths from April 9 to 17, 2024.

Following the inauguration at Kamakhya Temple, the festival will continue at Mahalakshmi Temple, Kolhapur; Jwalamukhi Temple, Kangada; Tripura Sundari, Udaipur; Ambaji Temple, Banaskantha; Jai Durga Shaktipeeth, Deoghar; and conclude at Shaktipeeth Maa Harsidhi Temple, Jaisinghpur, Ujjain on April 17, 2024.

The Sangeet Natak Akademi, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, is dedicated to the preservation, research, promotion, and rejuvenation of the country's performing art forms, including music, dance, drama, folk and tribal arts, and other allied forms.

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