Union Minister of Home and Cooperation, Amit Shah, addressed a large crowd in North Lakhimpur, Assam.

He criticised Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party, questioning their contributions to Assam. Shah alleged that since the rule of Indira Gandhi, Assam had faced injustice.

He accused the Congress party of causing violence and death among the youth. Shah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for signing multiple peace pacts that led to 9,000 youths renouncing violence and returning to mainstream society.

Shah accused the Congress party of neglecting Assamese stalwarts like Gopinath Bordoloi and Bhupen Hazarika.

He praised Modi for honouring Hazarika with the Bharat Ratna. Shah claimed the Congress party had allowed infiltrators to enter Assam, while the Modi government had secured the borders.

He accused the Congress party of promoting terrorism, strikes, and failing to fulfil promises made through the Assam Accord.

Shah praised the BJP government for protecting Assam's rhinos, and spiritual traditions, and freeing encroached lands. He accused the Congress party of neglecting Assamese warrior, Lachit Borphukan, and praised the Modi government for building a statue in his honour.

Shah claimed that Assam had seen development under the Modi government and predicted that Assam would become a developed state.

He highlighted the financial contributions made by the Modi government to Assam, including funds for road construction, railways, and airports.

Shah spoke about the establishment of cancer care hospitals and medical colleges in Assam. He listed the benefits received by the poor in Assam under various government schemes.



Also Read: Under Modi government, China couldn't encroach a single inch of land, says Amit Shah

Shah asserted that under the Kisan Samman Nidhi, 18 lakh people are getting benefits, tapped drinking water has been supplied to 55 lakh homes, the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme has been availed by 1.70 crore people and 43 lakh toilets have been built.

Further, almost 2.30 crore poor have been given five kilograms of free food grains every month and 51 lakh women have been given gas cylinders.

Slamming the Congress, Shah added that the party has written in its manifesto that it will establish the Muslim personal law, however, Himanta Biswa Sram has banned child marriages, and in Uttarakhand, UCC has been introduced.

"The congress says that we should not have removed Article 370. The Congress president says what the people of the rest of India have to do with Kashmir. He does not know that the people of India love every inch of our nation. When we were kids we used to raise the slogan ‘Kutch Ho Ya Guwahati. Apna Desh Apni Mati’," he added.

"Congress belongs to that culture in which Jawahar Lal Nehru bid farewell to Assam when China attacked. The people of Assam cannot forget it. Now, what has changed? China cannot encroach on an inch of India’s land. Such kind of rule is given by Modi. When China showed the audacity in Doklam they were forced to return after a 45-day long standoff," said Shah.