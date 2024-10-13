Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, claiming it reflects the failure of the state leadership. Raut alleged that the law and order situation in Maharashtra has deteriorated under Shinde's administration, with criminals operating with impunity.

"Baba Siddique, who served the state for many years, was under full state security, yet was still murdered. This incident points to the Chief Minister's inability to maintain law and order," Raut told ANI. He added that Maharashtra, once known for its robust security, has seen a decline that has shaken public confidence and undermined its status as a hub for major industries.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader further criticized Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home Minister portfolio, stating that daylight murders have become frequent, and even ministers are no longer safe. Raut urged the Governor to intervene and remove Fadnavis from the Home Minister's post, calling his tenure a "complete failure."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shinde announced that Siddique would be cremated with full state honours, acknowledging his contributions as a minister from 2004 to 2008 and as the chairman of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). The NCP leader was shot dead in Mumbai, prompting widespread concerns over the state's law enforcement capabilities.

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