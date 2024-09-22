Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his congratulations to Sarbananda Sonowal, newly elected President of the Assam Olympic Association. Sarma also congratulated the new office bearers of the association.

Sarma expressed confidence that Sonowal's leadership would significantly contribute to enhancing sporting opportunities across the state. He highlighted the importance of fostering a vibrant sports culture, which is essential for the development of young athletes and overall sports infrastructure in Assam.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that 13 BJP MLAs would not participate in the Assam Olympic Association elections scheduled for September 22 at DDSA Stadium in Dibrugarh. The annual general meeting took place at Jalan Outdoor Stadium, where elections for several key positions within the association were held. Sonowal was elected unopposed as president.

Despite the absence of BJP ministers and MLAs contesting for other important roles, Minister Pijush Hazarika explained that the withdrawal aligns with a directive from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He said that the decision is intended to promote a healthier sporting environment in the state.

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