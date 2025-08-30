Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates INI Radiology update 2025 at AIIMS Guwahati

The INI Radiology Update 2025, organised by the Radiological Forum for Institutes of National Importance (INIs) in collaboration with AIIMS Guwahati, was inaugurated today, bringing together radiologists, clinicians, researchers, and scientists from across India and abroad.

Participants include representatives from all AIIMS, PGIMER Chandigarh, NIMHANS Bengaluru, SCTIMST Thiruvananthapuram, SGPGIMS Lucknow, and other leading government medical colleges.

The academic conclave, held under the theme “Advancing Imaging & Interventional Radiology,” aims to foster collaboration and innovation in radiology and allied disciplines.

The inauguration was graced by Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, as Chief Guest, along with Prof. (Dr.) Ashok Puranik, Executive Director, AIIMS Guwahati; Prof. (Dr.) Shailesh B. Gaikwad, Chief, Cardiac-Neuro Centre, AIIMS New Delhi; Prof. (Dr.) Pranjal Phukan, AIIMS Guwahati; and senior radiologists from AIIMS Bhopal, Rishikesh, Raipur, and other premier institutions.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Sonowal described the conclave as a landmark initiative strengthening academic exchange and reinforcing India’s vision of accessible and innovative healthcare. He lauded AIIMS Guwahati and the organising committee for convening experts and young doctors from across the country, highlighting the institution’s role in establishing the Northeast as a rising hub of medical excellence.



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The Union Minister spoke on the transformation of India’s healthcare sector since 2014 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting improvements in infrastructure, access, affordability, and innovation. He highlighted the expansion of the AIIMS network from seven in 2014 to twenty-three today, including AIIMS Guwahati, which has brought world-class healthcare to the Northeast. He also referenced flagship reforms like Ayushman Bharat–PM Jan Arogya Yojana, providing financial protection to over 55 crore citizens, and the Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana, delivering affordable medicines through more than 11,000 Kendras.

Shri Sonowal underlined the importance of modern diagnostic facilities for early detection and treatment of conditions such as cancer, stroke, and cardiac diseases. He also praised AIIMS Guwahati as a model of eco-friendly hospital design, reflecting a balance between progress and environmental care.

He further highlighted the Northeast’s growing potential as a hub for healthcare, culture, business, and education, saying, “Hospitals should not just be centres of treatment, but also centres of happiness and healing.”

The three-day INI Radiology Update 2025 will feature lectures, panel discussions, and workshops on innovations in imaging, interventional radiology, and artificial intelligence applications in healthcare. The conclave is expected to lay the foundation for a future Radiological Association of INIs, promoting knowledge-sharing, training, and collaboration across premier institutes in the country.