Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on December 10 urged people of Assam and people from different parts of the country to build a strong Indian nationalistic spirit of the Assam movement.

Sonowal was speaking at a programme held at Francisco Luis Gomes Garden in Panjim, Goa.

''If the history of student movements of the world is analysed, the Assam movement was a watershed moment. I urge the people of Assam as well as the people from different parts of the country to take the lead in building a strong India inspired by the nationalistic spirit of this movement and render dedicated service to our motherland,” he said.

Sonowal also paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of the historic Assam movement in a solemn programme in Goa marking Swahid Diwas, the martyrdom day of Khargeswar Talukdar in 1979, the first martyr of the Assam movement.

Notably, the Union Minister is on a three-day visit to the coastal state.

The Minister reminisced about the valour of the martyrs of the six-year-long Assam Movement from 1979-1985.

“Today, on the occasion of Swahid Diwas, I salute all those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect Assam. The people of Assam took part in the six-year-long movement to protect the state from illegal immigrants and 860 martyrs gave their ultimate sacrifice to protect the unity and integrity of India,'' he added.

He further said that these great martyrs have written an unforgettable history of unparalleled patriotism and courage.

''The Assam Movement is a shining example of the united efforts of the indigenous people of Assam to protect the nation and its impact was far-reaching. The immortal sacrifice of the martyrs will continue to inspire the greater Assamese community and the nation forever,” the Minister stated.

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