Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, held a comprehensive review meeting with the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, in Guwahati today to assess the progress of key development projects across the state.

During the meeting, the Union Minister reiterated the Centre’s commitment to acting as a proactive facilitator in Assam’s development journey. He emphasised the importance of achieving 100% saturation of critical social goals in Vibrant Villages and called for a mission-mode approach to ensure measurable and sustainable outcomes.

One of the key areas of focus was the immense economic potential of agarwood. The Minister underlined the need to develop agarwood as a high-value economic asset and to tap into its growing global demand. He also highlighted the importance of adding value across the supply chain in Assam’s traditional Muga silk industry, enabling local weavers to enhance their income and move up the value chain.



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The review also included a detailed discussion on Assam’s drive towards self-reliance in palm oil production, which aligns with the national objective of Atmanirbhar Bharat as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Scindia appreciated the state’s efforts and assured continued central support in this area.

Tourism development featured prominently in the deliberations, with both leaders sharing a common vision of projecting Assam’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty on the global stage. The Minister assured the Chief Minister of continued collaboration from the Union Government to accelerate inclusive, equitable, and sustainable development in Assam and the broader Northeast region.

The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to work in close coordination to fast-track key projects, unlock the economic potential of the region, and ensure that the fruits of development reach every corner of the state.