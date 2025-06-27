Second Assam-Meghalaya border pact likely before August 15: Paul Lyngdoh

In a key development towards resolving the decades-old border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya, a second Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is likely to be signed before Independence Day, Meghalaya Cabinet Minister and MDA government spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh announced on Friday.

This comes two years after the first MoU, signed in 2022, successfully settled disputes in six out of twelve identified areas of contention along the interstate boundary.

Speaking to PTI, Lyngdoh revealed that the upcoming agreement is expected to bring five villages located in the disputed Block II area of Ri-Bhoi district under Meghalaya’s jurisdiction. “This is a significant step forward. The inclusion of these villages reflects continued engagement and negotiation with the Assam government,” he said.

The announcement comes amid recent tensions along the border, particularly in West Jaintia Hills, where villagers from Lapangap reportedly uprooted tree plantations undertaken by Assam’s Karbi Anglong Autonomous District Council. The Meghalaya government has since deployed a police team to the area to maintain law and order.



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Highlighting progress in other sectors, Lyngdoh said a final resolution in the Langpih sector is within reach, pending a joint inspection by border committees. “We are awaiting a confirmation from our Assam counterpart headed by Mr. Patowary,” he noted.

The minister added that a solution in the Jaintia Hills sector is also on the horizon, reinforcing the MDA government’s commitment to defending Meghalaya’s territorial integrity. “This government is serious about ending the border deadlock and ensuring our boundaries are respected,” he asserted.

If signed, the second MoU will mark another milestone in the ongoing peace-building efforts between the two Northeastern neighbours.