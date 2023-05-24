The second phase of the border talks between the chief ministers of Assam and Meghalaya kicked off at the state guest house Koinadora in Guwahati, Assam on May 24.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Deputy CMs Prestone Tynsong and Snaiwbhalang Dhar, cabinet minister Comingone Ymbone and few senior government officials including chief secretary are present at the meeting.

The Assam delegates includes - Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma , Cabinet Ministers Atul Bora, Pijush Hazarika and Chandra Mohan Patowary, Assam government senior officials.

The second phase of border talks will resolve issues on six remaining areas of dispute that is- Langpih, Borduar, Nongwah-Mawtamur, Desh Doomreah, Block 1 & Block II, and Psiar-Khanduli.

It may be mentioned that on March 29, 2022, the Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalaya, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Conrad Sangma, signed a historic agreement in presence of Union home minister Amit Shah in the national capital.

The agreement was signed by the two CMs in the presence of the chief secretaries of both the states along other officials of the states and Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) officials.

The two state governments had come up with the draft resolution to resolve the border disputes in six of the 12 disputed areas along the 884 kilometers inter-state boundary.

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