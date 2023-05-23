The Voice of the People Party (VPP) president and Nongkrem MLA, Ardent M Basaiawmoit on Tuesday staged an indefinite hunger strike as a mark of protest against the failure of the state government to review the reservation policy in the state of Meghalaya.

The VPP president has decided to go on a hunger strike after the members of the party walked out from the all-party meeting called by the state government to discuss the implementation of the roster system on May 19.

Ardent along with a few other members of the party staged the hunger strike protest in front of the Meghalaya Secretariat building from 10:00 AM. He states that he will continue with this protest until the government have decided to review the Reservation Policy in the state.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Voice of the People Party walk-out from all-party meeting over roster system

Earlier, the VPP representatives staged a walk-out from the All Party Meeting on Friday as they said it is pointless to sit to discuss the Roster system but not to touch the Job Reservation Policy.

Further, the representatives said that the roster system is not so complicated to understand as it is no 'rocket science', however, the party members claimed to attend the meeting as the subject of the invitation was stated as 'Roster Reservation'.

VPP chief, Ardent Basiawmaoit announced an indefinite hunger strike will also be held from May 23 at the gates of the Secretariat.