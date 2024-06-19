In light of flood-related issues during the rainy season in South Salmara Mankachar district, District Magistrate Rahul Kumar Gupta has imposed restrictions under Section 144 Cr.P.C. 1973.

The order prohibits the movement of people near the bank of the Brahmaputra River and the assembly of more than four people from Hatsingimari Tiniali to Sishumara BOP through the border road between 10:00 PM and 6:00 AM.

"in exercise of the power conferred upon me under section 144 Cr.P.C. do hereby prohibit movement of people near the bank of Brahmaputra river and assembly of more than 4 (four) person from Hatsingimari Tiniali (Botertol Tiniali) under the jurisdiction of South Salmara Mankachar district to Sishumara BOP through the border road between 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM," reads the notification.



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Exemptions apply to Executive Magistrates, police, army, para-military personnel, and those engaged in emergency services.

The prohibition does not apply to gatherings for marketing, sports, educational purposes, or at bus stations.

The order, effective from 18th June 2024, will remain in force until further notice. Violations are punishable under Section 188 IPC.