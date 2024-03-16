Senior bureaucrat Paban Kumar Borthakur has been appointed as the Chairman of Assam Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) on Friday.

The announcement was made by the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of Assam. Borthakur, currently the Chief Secretary of Assam, will assume his new role as RERA chairman from April 1, 2024, following the end of his term as Chief Secretary. His successor as Chief Secretary will be Dr Ravi Kota, who will take office from April 1.

As per the latest notification, the office regulations, salary, and other service terms will adhere to the relevant clauses stated in the Assam Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Act, 2016 and the Assam Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Rules, 2017.

It read, "Pursuant to Section 20, 21 & 22 of the Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Act, 2016 and Clause 19 (3) and 19 (4) of the Assam Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Rules, 2017 and in pursuance of Clause 19 (5) of the said Rules, the Governor of Assam is pleased to appoint [Paban Kumar Borthakur] as Chairman of the Assam Real Estate Regulatory Authority with effect from 01.04.2024."

"The terms and conditions of office, salary and other terms and conditions of service will be in accordance with the various relevant Clauses of the Assam Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Act, 2016 and Assam Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Rules, 2017 and subsequent amendment of the Rule," the notification further added.

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