A senior official of the Northeast Frontier Railway has gone missing in the Lohit River near the pilgrimage site of Parshuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh.

The missing official has been identified as S.K. Choudhury, Chief Safety Officer of the Northeast Frontier Railway Security Division.

According to reports, the official, accompanied by his wife, left the Maligaon headquarters in Guwahati for Tinsukia on November 22 for an inspection visit. On November 23, the couple traveled to Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh, and later continued their journey via Dambuk to reach Parshuram Kund today.

The incident reportedly occurred while the official was bathing in the Lohit River during their visit to Parshuram Kund. Rescue operations are currently underway by the Arunachal Pradesh Police, Railway Police, and the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force). However, as of the time of this report, the official remains untraceable.

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