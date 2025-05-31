The Seva De-Addiction Centre, located in Jaya Nagar of Ward No. 1 in Margherita, Tinsukia district, hosted a "Grand Sober Event" on Friday night to celebrate youths overcoming addiction. The event, organised by the Seva Foundation, featured a cake-cutting ceremony to mark the new beginnings of those who have successfully battled their addictions.

Tridip Chetia, the president of the Seva De-Addiction Centre under the Seva Foundation, reflected on the centre's journey since its inception in September 2014. "In the year 2014 on the month of September for the first time in Upper Assam I opened a Rehabilitation Centre at Jaya Nagar in Margherita for those youths who were drugs addicted, alcoholic and consume different kinds of addiction substances to get recovery," Chetia stated.

Since its establishment, the centre has seen more than 1,000 boys and girls recover from various addictions. These individuals have come from diverse regions, including Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Sibsagar, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia. Chetia noted, "With more than 1000 both boys and girls have been recovery till now from Seva De-Addiction Centre who came from Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Sibsagar, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia districts and Margherita region."



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The centre provides comprehensive treatment for addiction, employing doctors, nurses, and counsellors to assist in the recovery process. The dedication of these healthcare professionals plays a crucial role in guiding youths towards a sober lifestyle. Chetia expressed his gratitude for the medical team, stating, "At Seva De-Addiction Centre doctors, nurses and counsellors come to give treatment for the addicted youths."

An inspiring outcome of the rehabilitation process is the number of recovered individuals who have started their own rehabilitation centres in their hometowns. Chetia remarked on this trend, highlighting the positive ripple effect of their recovery, "We are very much pleased and grateful that those who get recovery many of them start Rehabilitation Centre at their own respective hometown."

The event underscored the importance of support and effective treatment in overcoming addiction, highlighting the centre's successful approach and commitment to community wellness. The Seva De-Addiction Centre continues to be a beacon of hope for many battling addiction in Upper Assam and beyond.