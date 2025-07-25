Seven newly appointed Vice-Chancellors of Assam Universities sworn in

In a significant development for higher education in Assam, seven newly appointed vice-chancellors of state-run universities were administered the oath of office by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at a swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan on Friday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, and Chief Secretary Ravi Kota were present at the solemn occasion, which marked a renewed push toward academic leadership and institutional strengthening in the state’s higher education system.



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The vice-chancellors who took oath include Taranee Deka of Bongaigaon University, Niranjan Roy of Gurucharan University, Jyoti Prasad Saikia of Jagannath Barooah University, and Ganesh Chandra Wary of Kokrajhar University. Also sworn in were Mukul Bora of North Lakhimpur University, Hitesh Deka of Nagaon University, and Mahadev Patgiri of Sibsagar University.

The appointment of these academic heads follows a series of structural reforms undertaken by the state government to enhance the performance and autonomy of public universities across Assam.