The national capital, as well as the entire northern region, is experiencing a cold wave, with dense fog reducing visibility in the morning. On Friday, December 22, Delhi experienced the coldest morning of the season, with temperatures falling to 5.3 degrees Celsius.

On December 24, Delhi also experienced a chilly morning, but the temperature in the city was slightly higher. The temperature was 8.2 degrees Celsius, according to data from the Regional Meteorological Centre in New Delhi.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted mostly clear skies and moderate fog in the morning for Saturday. Temperatures are expected to range between 20 and 5 degrees Celsius at their highest and lowest points.

The weathermen also predicted a lack of dense fog over Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan, Delhi, and Bihar, despite the fact that the minimum temperatures in many parts of the Northwestern Plains are in the five to eight degree range.

Notably, cold to very cold day conditions prevail in many parts of Punjab and in parts of Haryana. Meanwhile, cold day conditions prevail in isolated pockets throughout north Rajasthan.

The temperature in Delhi-NCR is expected to be around 6-7 degrees for the next two to three days, according to forecasters.

Dense fog is also expected over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, North Rajasthan, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Tripura during the next two to three days.



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