The flood situation in Assam has reached a critical level, with severe flooding reported in Karimganj district.

According to Karimganj District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, the district's three major rivers, Kushiyara, Longai, and Singla, have surged above the danger mark, prompting the opening of 30 relief camps to provide shelter and aid to the displaced populace.

"Severe floods have been reported in Karimganj. All of our three rivers, Kushiyara, Longai, and Singla, are above the danger level due to which we have opened 30 relief camps. 9,212 people are taking shelter in them, and close to 1.5 lakh people have been affected in the villages," said Commissioner Yadav.

The incessant rainfall over the past few days has led to widespread inundation, submerging homes, agricultural fields, and vital infrastructure. The relief camps, set up in schools and other community buildings, are currently providing refuge to thousands of displaced residents. Despite these efforts, the sheer scale of the disaster has left many communities struggling to cope with the devastating impacts.

The flood situation is not confined to Karimganj alone. Parts of Darrang district are also experiencing flood-like conditions due to relentless rains. The National Highway 15 (NH-15) has been particularly affected, with water overflowing onto the road, making transportation and relief efforts challenging. In addition, several houses in the Mangaldoi and Kharupetia areas have been inundated, exacerbating the plight of the local population.

Emergency services, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local volunteers, are on the ground, assisting with evacuations and distributing essential supplies such as food, water, and medical aid.

The flooded rivers have disrupted communication lines and transportation routes, hindering the timely delivery of aid to some of the worst-hit areas. Additionally, there is a growing concern about the potential spread of waterborne diseases, as stagnant floodwaters create breeding grounds for mosquitoes and other pathogens.

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