Sexual exploitation and intimidation case registered against ACS duo in Assam's Dhubri

A sensational case of alleged sexual exploitation, deception, and intimidation involving two Assam Civil Service (ACS) officers has sent shockwaves through the state’s administrative fraternity.

Dhubri Police have registered a case (Dhubri P.S. Case No. 424/2025) under Sections 69/351(3)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a written complaint filed by a woman from Dhubri.

The accused have been identified as Partha Pratim Barman, ACS (DR-2019), former Circle Officer of Dhubri Revenue Circle, and his wife Debasena Barman, ACS (DR-2021), currently serving as Assistant Commissioner at Golakganj CDC.

According to the FIR, the prime accused, while serving as Circle Officer, allegedly lured the complainant into a relationship by falsely claiming he was planning to divorce his wife and marry her.

He is accused of exploiting the woman’s trust, assuring her of marriage, and engaging in physical relations under false pretences.



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The complaint further alleges that the officer “used deceit, emotional manipulation, and his official authority” to exploit the woman. When she later confronted him, both the accused husband and wife allegedly threatened and intimidated her, warning of dire consequences if she sought legal recourse.

Police sources confirmed that the victim’s statement has been recorded before the Magistrate in Dhubri and that electronic evidence, including WhatsApp chat screenshots, has been submitted. An investigation is currently underway.

Women’s rights groups and civil society organisations have demanded a transparent and time-bound inquiry, calling the case “a glaring example of abuse of power and gender-based exploitation within the bureaucratic structure.”

A senior police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “The allegations are extremely serious. The law will take its course, and no one will be spared if found guilty.”

The incident has triggered intense debate across Assam about accountability within the civil services, as the case unfolds to become one of the most high-profile sexual exploitation allegations against serving bureaucrats in recent years.