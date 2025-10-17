Shekharjyoti, Amritprabha remanded to 14 days judicial custody, lodged in Haflong jail

After spending 14 days in CID custody, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta were today remanded to judicial custody and lodged in Haflong Jail.

The duo appeared before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Haflong before being taken to the facility.

Their arrests form part of the ongoing investigation into the mysterious death of popular singer Zubeen Garg. So far, seven individuals have been taken into custody in connection with the case. Five of them—including Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddhart Sharma, Zubeen’s cousin Sandeepan Garg, and two of the singer’s personal security officers, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya—remain lodged in Baksa Jail.



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Before being produced in court, Goswami and Mahanta underwent routine medical examinations. Tight security arrangements were put in place at both the CID office and the CJM court premises, reflecting heightened vigilance following previous unrest in Baksa, where angry fans clashed with police during the transfer of other accused.

Authorities have intensified security measures to ensure smooth proceedings, as public interest in the case continues to run high.

The investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death remains under close scrutiny, with law enforcement under pressure to conduct a thorough and transparent probe.