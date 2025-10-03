Shyamkanu Mahanta approached SC prior to his arrest amid Zubeen Garg's death probe

Shyamkanu Mahanta, a key figure in the ongoing controversy surrounding the death of Assam’s musical icon Zubeen Garg, had approached the Supreme Court before being taken into custody, highlighting a strategic legal move ahead of his return to India.

While in Singapore on September 30, 2025, Mahanta submitted a petition before the Apex Court.

The filing, done through advocate Raj Kamal, was widely seen as a preemptive measure to seek legal recourse and safeguard his rights upon re-entering the country.

This proactive approach came a day before his arrest by Assam Police, which took place on October 1 after he landed in New Delhi.

Following his arrest, Mahanta’s legal options have now shifted to seeking regular bail through lower courts, a process that is expected to be closely scrutinised given the ongoing investigations by Assam Police and potential involvement of central agencies.



Also Read: Assam: Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, Amritprabha Mahanta arrested in connection to Zubeen Garg death case

The case has attracted nationwide attention, with authorities maintaining strict confidentiality regarding ongoing investigations.

Mahanta’s Supreme Court petition, coupled with his subsequent arrest, has added a significant legal dimension to the case, highlighting how high-profile matters are increasingly intersecting with national-level judicial forums.

Meanwhile, Assam Police have pressed murder charges against singer Zubeen Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma and North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta in connection with the case.

Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta, who is leading the special investigation team (SIT), confirmed on Thursday that fresh charges have been added to the case. “We have added Section 103 of the BNS in the FIR now. The investigation is going on, and I cannot share much detail,” said Gupta.

Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita prescribes the punishment for murder, which can be death or life imprisonment along with a fine.