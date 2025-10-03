Shyamkanu Mahanta calls Zubeen Garg death allegations a “calculated witch-hunt” in SC plea

Assam entrepreneur and cultural activist Shyamkanu Mahanta, who has come under the scanner following the death of iconic singer Zubeen Garg, has approached the Supreme Court under Article 32 of the Constitution, seeking protection of his fundamental rights.

Shyamkanu Mahanta filed a petition in the Supreme Court on September 30 while he was in Singapore.

The petition, intended as a preemptive legal step ahead of his return to India, has not yet gained significant momentum

In his writ petition, Mahanta described himself as a victim of a “well-calculated witch-hunt,” alleging that certain sections of the media have been running “irresponsible and false narratives” linking him to Zubeen’s death. He claimed that he has been subjected to a “media trial” and “large-scale public hatred,” without any substantive basis.

“The Petitioner seeks to invoke the extraordinary writ jurisdiction of this Hon’ble Court as the sentinel on the qui vive to protect his life, limb and personal liberty,” the plea states. Mahanta asserted that allegations of his involvement were “ludicrous to say the least,” as he was in Singapore on September 19, 2025, the day of Zubeen’s passing, busy overseeing preparations for a cultural festival scheduled from September 19 to 21.



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He further claimed that he could not even meet the late singer on the day of the incident, with their last meeting having taken place on September 17.

The petition also highlights what Mahanta termed as prejudicial conduct by top government functionaries.

“According to media reports, the top executives of the State of Assam have gone to the extent of publicly making derogatory and damaging remarks against the Petitioner on their official social media handles during the pendency of the investigation, which renders the investigation process futile. Such alleged prejudicial public remarks… are bound to further influence the ongoing investigation being carried out by the SIT formed by Respondent No. 2 itself,” the plea contends.

Mahanta argued that such remarks from senior state officials compromise the neutrality of the probe and further aggravate the atmosphere of hostility against him.

The petition underscores that the ongoing media speculation, coupled with public comments from officials, has irreparably damaged his reputation and undermined his right to life and liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The matter is likely to be listed for hearing after the Supreme Court reopens next week.