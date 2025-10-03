Shyamkanu Mahanta’s SC move lacks momentum, hearing only after October 6: Sources

Shyamkanu Mahanta, who is under investigation in connection with the death of Assam’s musical icon Zubeen Garg, filed a petition in the Supreme Court on September 30 while he was in Singapore.

The petition, intended as a preemptive legal step ahead of his return to India, has not yet gained significant momentum.

A source familiar with the matter told India TodayNE, requesting anonymity, “till now, the plea doesn’t have much stronghold. And as the Supreme Court is closed and will reopen only on Monday (October 6), only then can we give a fair idea of how it will be taken up and when the plea will be heard.”

Mahanta, currently under intense investigation, filed a petition through his legal counsel, advocate Raj Kamal.

In the plea, he named the Government of India, Assam Government, DGP Assam, CBI, and NIA as respondents, in an attempt to avoid imminent arrest.

Further, Shyamkanu Mahanta moved the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of the investigation from the state CID to the CBI or NIA. He further sought direction to appoint a retired Supreme Court judge to monitor and supervise the investigation into the singer's death.



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Mahanta was arrested by Assam Police on October 1 after landing in New Delhi, effectively shifting the legal focus from pre-arrest measures to regular proceedings in the lower courts.

Legal experts note that while filing the petition reflects Mahanta’s attempt to secure the Apex Court’s intervention, the practical impact of the plea remains uncertain until the court examines it after reopening.

“The case involves multiple investigative agencies and is high-profile, so the Supreme Court will likely proceed with caution,” said a senior lawyer familiar with the proceedings.

The court’s response to Mahanta’s petition will only be clarified once the hearings resume on Monday.

The petition comes against the backdrop of ongoing investigations into Zubeen Garg’s untimely death, including the arrest and judicial custody of individuals allegedly linked to the circumstances leading to the singer’s demise.

Authorities continue to scrutinise all aspects of the case while maintaining the sensitivity required in such high-profile matters.