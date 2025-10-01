Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma placed in 14-day SIT custody in Zubeen Garg death case

Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma, both accused in connection with the death of singer Zubeen Garg, have been placed under 14-day custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The duo was earlier produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) at his residence in Alpana Apartment, Geetanagar, Guwahati, amid tight security arrangements. Following the hearing, the CJM sanctioned their remand, allowing the SIT to take them into custody for interrogation and further investigation.



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Mahanta, who was flown from Singapore via Delhi, and Sharma, Zubeen’s manager, have been under scrutiny since their detention, with authorities citing the need for a thorough probe into the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death.

Security around the CJM residence and at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport had been tightened during their transfer, reflecting heightened public attention on the high-profile case.

The 14-day custody is expected to allow the SIT to conduct detailed questioning, collect evidence, and map the timeline of events leading to the singer’s death.