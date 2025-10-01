Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma taken to CJM’s residence in Guwahati, produced before magistrate

Amid heavy security, Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma, both accused in connection with the death of singer Zubeen Garg, were not taken to the CID office as earlier expected.

Instead, they were escorted straight to the residence of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in Guwahati on Wednesday morning, October 1.

Officials confirmed that the duo will be formally produced before the CJM at his residence, located at Alpana Apartment in Geetanagar.



Also Read: Shyamkanu Mahanta taken to CID office in bulletproof vehicle, Siddharth Sharma lands in Guwahati

Mahanta, who was flown in via Delhi after his detention in Singapore, and Sharma, Zubeen’s manager, who was also detained earlier, landed at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport earlier in the day.

Both were brought under tight security arrangements, with police and CISF personnel deployed in large numbers at the airport.

Their production before the CJM marks the first legal step in Assam after their detention, and the hearing is expected to determine their custody status.