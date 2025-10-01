Shyamkanu Mahanta taken to CID office in bulletproof vehicle, Siddharth Sharma lands in Guwahati

Amidst Zubeen Garg’s Adhyashraddha ceremony, the 13th day ritual underway in Jorhat, Assam, the state woke up to a big development early Wednesday morning.

Both Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma have been detained and brought to Guwahati Airport as part of the ongoing probe into the singer’s death.

Sources confirmed that Mahanta, who was earlier flown to Delhi from Singapore, was brought under heavy security cover and escorted from the airport directly to the CID office for questioning. Security was tightened across the airport premises, with police and CISF personnel deployed in large numbers to prevent any untoward incident.



Also Read: Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma detained, brought to Guwahati in Zubeen death probe

Meanwhile, Zubeen’s manager Siddharth Sharma also reached Guwahati Airport the same day. Siddharth Sharma was brought to Guwahati from Delhi on an Indigo flight.

His movements had been closely monitored after his detention, with officials only confirming his travel to Guwahati at the last moment.

Both men are now in the custody of investigating agencies and are expected to face sustained interrogation as part of the CID probe. T

The parallel arrivals of Mahanta and Sharma in Guwahati mark a key development in the high-profile case that has gripped Assam and sparked widespread public concern.



Earlier on September 30, Garima Saikia Garg, wife of late singer Zubeen Garg, has made an emotional appeal to his fans and well-wishers, urging them not to take the law into their own hands.

In her statement, Garima said, “I request Zubeen’s admirers with folded hands to let the law do its work. If unrest and disorder continue, where will Zubeen’s ideals remain?”

Her appeal comes at a time when emotions are running high among Zubeen’s followers following his untimely demise.

Garima reminded them that true tribute to the singer lies in upholding peace and allowing due process of law to prevail.