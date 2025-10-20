Shyamkanu Mahanta wearing same clothes in jail since October 12: Sources

In a startling revelation, sources close to the family of festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta have claimed that he has been wearing the same clothes since October 12 while being lodged in Baksa Jail.

According to the family, Mahanta’s wife had brought a set of fresh clothes for him before he was sent to judicial custody. However, the authorities reportedly never handed over the clothes to him or the jail authorities.

Speaking to India Today NE, senior police officer Rosie Kalita said, “They were transferred to judicial custody in the same clothes. Whether they are being provided with fresh clothes or not now depends entirely on the jail authorities, and I am not aware of it.”



Also Read: Assam Police team lands in Singapore to probe Zubeen’s death, to brief media after return

Mahanta, who has been in custody and shifted to Baksa Jail on October 15, continues to wear the same outfit he had on the day he was sent to judicial custody, according to family sources.

Earlier, Advocate Pradip Konwar, representing the Assam Government in the Zubeen Garg case, told the media that no special privileges or additional facilities have been provided to the accused. “As per the jail manual, they are receiving all standard facilities,” Konwar said.

Meanwhile, the Baksa jail authorities have not issued any official clarification on the matter, even as questions are being raised about hygiene, dignity, and adherence to custodial standards.