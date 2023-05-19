In the recent development of the alleged death of SI Junmoni Rabha in the accident case took a new turn as soon as the post-mortem report was revealed.

As per the postmortem report, upon examination, the body was found with multiple injuries and wounds in most of the body.

Further multiple ribs fracture on both sides was also discovered and the post-mortem has been conducted within 24 hours of the death. On the other hand, the report also suggested that Junmoni Rabha died of brain haemorrhage and cardiac arrest.

At the time of her death, Junmnoi was wearing a Red T-shirt and blue trousers and multicolour socks.

Also Read: SI Junmoni Rabha Accident Case: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma assures CBI probe if family unsatisfied with CID investigation

The report also suggested that injury marks were noticed over both the knee, legs, elbow and hands.

Meanhwhile, eyewitness Pranab Das was escorted to Nagaon police station on May 18 evening from Guwahati amid tight security cover to re-create the entire incident.

Das further claimed that he was coming from Guwahati and reached the spot at the time of the incident.

“I saw the car parked on the left side of the highway and suddenly a truck coming from the opposite side hit it and crashed the car”, Das said.

“During the time, I saw a man wearing black jeans getting down from the car immediately after the incident,” he added.

He further said, “I was waiting there some minutes after the accident. But a police officer from Jakhalabandha asked me to leave the place immediately and I left the spot.”