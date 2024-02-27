Addressing a huge gathering in Kitam on February 27, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced a pioneering initiative aimed at recognizing and empowering the youth of Sikkim for their dedication towards caring for their ageing parents.

Stating the transformative power of technology in the 21st century, CM Tamang highlighted the challenges faced by modern families amidst the rapid pace of life urging for a return to traditional values of familial care and support.

Under the newly announced 'Shravan Kumar Purashkar', deserving youths from every gram panchayat in Sikkim will be honoured for their commitment to caring for their elderly parents. This initiative, slated to commence on August 15th annually will award recipients with a significant sum of Rs 1 lakh from the Sikkim government aimed particularly at supporting economically disadvantaged families.



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Furthermore, CM Tamang announced the 'Inspire Program', a collaboration with the World Bank, aimed at bolstering self-help groups in the region. With Rs 900 crore sanctioned for this initiative, the program aims to provide opportunities for skill development and employment, exemplified by the recent placement of 28 nurses in Germany, a feat that will be celebrated on February 29.

Demonstrating a comprehensive approach to social welfare, the Sikkim government under the leadership of CM Tamang has prioritized schemes benefiting mothers and sisters across the state. From the 'Sishu Samriddhi Yojana' upon the birth of a girl child to the 'Aama Yojana' for women over 40 and 'Old Age Pension' for those above 60, a robust framework of support has been established.

Turning attention to the burgeoning tourism sector, CM Tamang highlighted the recent accolade bestowed upon Kitam village, recognized as the best tourism village among 729 villages in India. With plans to further bolster tourism through homestay projects, an investment of 48 lakhs has been earmarked for the development of homestays in traditional Nepali style, poised to invigorate the local economy and showcase the rich culural heritage of Sikkim to the world.

As the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government continues its steadfast commitment to serving the people of Sikkim since 2019, CM Tamang called for the continued support of the electorate in the upcoming state assembly elections in 2024.