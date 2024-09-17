In a heartfelt message, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang extended warm birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, commending his impactful leadership and significant contributions to India's development.

Speaking on behalf of the people of Sikkim, Tamang highlighted PM Modi's unwavering commitment to the nation. He remarked, "Your vision and tireless efforts have left an indelible legacy. The people of our nation take pride in your leadership."

The Chief Minister expressed his sincere wishes for the Prime Minister's good health and resilience, emphasizing his hopes for India's sustained growth and prosperity under Modi's dynamic stewardship.

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