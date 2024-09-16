The Delhi Manipuri Society (DeMAS), Meitei Heritage Society, and Ningols United Progressive Initiatives (NUPI) have issued a strong rebuttal to what they describe as baseless and malicious allegations made by the Kuki Inpi Manipur. The allegations revolve around the groups' condemnation of statements by Lt. Gen (Retd.) P C Nair, former Director General of Assam Rifles, regarding recent violence in Manipur.

The organizations criticized Lt. Gen. Nair’s denial of drone bombings and missile attacks on Meitei civilians by armed Kuki terrorists, calling his remarks "irresponsible" and "unfounded." They also accused the Kuki Inpi Manipur of attempting to deflect attention from these incidents and of playing the victim despite clear evidence of Kuki involvement in the violence.

The statement highlighted that both Meitei and Kuki communities have suffered significant casualties in the ongoing crisis, with 121 Kukis and 106 Meiteis confirmed dead, and dozens more missing. The groups expressed their bewilderment at the Kuki Inpi’s continued "charade," especially after public confessions by Kuki leaders of manufacturing rockets and launching attacks on Meitei villages.

The Delhi-based organizations reaffirmed their demand for a thorough investigation into the drone bombings and missile attacks, rejecting attempts to label their statements as disinformation. They also called on Lt. Gen. Nair to retract his "misleading" comments and urged the Kuki Inpi Manipur to focus on peace and reconciliation rather than spreading misinformation.

"We appeal to all CSOs in Manipur to work towards ending the sufferings of both communities and restoring peace through dialogue," the statement said.

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