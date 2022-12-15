In a major setback to the opposition party, Sikkim Democratic Front party (SDF), its spokesperson, and active party karykarta Avinash Yakha resigns from SDF citing the reason for outdated politics practised by the SDF party.

He is likely to join the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party.

It is to mention here that Avinash Yakha is the person who fled from the spot by firing shots in the air with a “pistol” in SDF -SKM clash a few years.

Yakha was chased for some distance by a group of people, as seen in the video.

Notably, a case under Arms Act has been registered against him after a complaint was made by SKM workers with the police.

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On the other hand, Sikkim BJP President DB Chauhan tendered his resignation as the state president of the saffron party on December 13.

In his letter to the BJP National President JP Nadda, DB Chauhan wrote, "I, Dal Bahadur Chauhan, Sikkim State President of Bharatiya Janata Party, tender my resignation from this post from today i.e 13th December 2022.

I would like to express my sincere gratitude towards my party's high command, my state unit co-workers, friends and well-wishers for their guidance, advice and cooperation throughout his tenure, which helped me to carry on my responsibilities as the State President for the last seven years."

Notably, in 2021, DB Chauhan tendered his resignation as an advisor to Sikkim Forest and Wildlife Department which came just after a year of his appointment as an advisor on September 1, 2020.