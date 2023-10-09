Students from Assam, stranded in the flood-hit state of Sikkim, have been successfully evacuated and brought back to their home state, as per sources.

Six buses from the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) were utilised to transport the students back to Guwahati. It is believed that majority of the students were enrolled at the Sikkim Manipal University.

The Assam Chief Minister’s Office announced earlier today that Assam Government officials had arrived in Sikkim to aid the students' return.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had previously stated on October 6 that two senior officers were sent to manage the evacuation of approximately 160 students, stranded in the Rongpo and Majitar areas of Sikkim.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu welcomed the rescued students from Sikkim early this morning. In a state government-led rescue operation, around 130 students were evacuated. The Chief Minister personally supervised the entire rescue mission.



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