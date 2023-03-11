Sikkim sports department on March 10 launched a ''Khelo India Dus Ka Dum'' event as a celebration for the International Women’s Day 2023 commemorating sportswomen of the state.

On this occasion, culture department advisor, Bhim Kumari Sharma, attended the International Women's Day celebrations here at Paljor stadium and the celebration was devoted to Women's sports by Khelo India Khelo with the theme of " Dus ka Dum" under the aegis of Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Govt of Sikkim.

The theme is apt for the event as girls from all around the state will participate in ten sporting disciplines from March 10-25, 2023 this year with the objective to motivate young girls to pursue their careers in sports.

Sharma, who inaugurated the event, gave a brief about International Women's Day and its significance as she touched on the subject.

She further informed everyone about how far women in Indian society have come despite gender discrimination in the past and stressed the importance of women participating in sports.

''It gives them the needed confidence and teaches them the value of teamwork,'' she added.

Sharma also gave a brief glimpse of her life where sports during her school days had helped her overcome many hurdles in life and requested girls to participate in sports and gave examples of Sikkimese Women who have excelled in academics, sports, music, arts, and in various fields.

She also requested everyone to support female athletes in the state by attending their sporting events in the same way in which they support male athletes.

Later, in her concluding address, she hoped that the support for Women's sports in Sikkim will continue to increase.

During the course of the celebration, students from various schools in Gangtok participated in Chief Minister's One Mile Run event and the top five who finished the one-mile run were handed gift hampers and certificates through the hands of the distinguished guests.

The celebration was attended by Chairman Sikkim Khadi Board, Chung Chung Bhutia, and Deputy Mayor GMC, Tshering Palden Bhutia as the Guest of Honour.

The day also saw the presence of the Deputy Director, of the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Jigmee Y. Lepcha, Additional Director Sports and Youth Affairs Department, R.B. Bishwakarma, President Badminton Association of Sikkim, Shri Chewang Zangpo, Dronacharya Awardee boxing coach, Sandhya Gurung, Veteran National Table Tennis player, Radhika Pradhan, and female students from throughout the district.

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