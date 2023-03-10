Assam's lad Saurav Dey from Karimganj district has found a place in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Under 19 camp to be held in Pondicherry, said a source.

As per the source, the same has been informed via a letter from BCCI to Assam Cricket Association (ACA).

The U-19 (Boys) camp will be conducted from April 24 to May 18, 2023, under the aegis of NCA and BCCI.

''The All India Junior Selection Committee has selected the players in the list attached from your Association to attend the above camp as per the details mentioned. You are requested to inform the selected players to report at their respective venues on April 23, 2023,'' the letter stated.

BCCI in the letter further asked ACA to certify the physical fitness of the players for the camp, adding, ''If a player is unfit, this should be informed to the NCA immediately through your Association.

Coming to Saurav Dey, plays for the NSSA team from Karimganj and they have qualified after winning the district round and coming second in the Zonal Championship.

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